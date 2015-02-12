German prosecutors expect rulings in VW scandal this year: report
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
ATHENS Greece's tax revenues fell 1 billion euros below the targeted level in January as Greeks held off on making tax payments ahead of a snap election on Jan. 25, the deputy finance minister told Reuters on Thursday.
"There is a shortfall in tax revenues of about 1 billion euros," Dimitris Mardas told Reuters, saying the government was confident of recouping the sum in the coming months.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Stephen Grey, writing by Deepa Babington)
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
WASHINGTON Comcast Corp, Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc said Friday they would not sell customers’ individual internet browsing information, days after the U.S. Congress approved legislation reversing Obama administration era internet privacy rules.