ATHENS Greece's tax revenues fell 1 billion euros below the targeted level in January as Greeks held off on making tax payments ahead of a snap election on Jan. 25, the deputy finance minister told Reuters on Thursday.

"There is a shortfall in tax revenues of about 1 billion euros," Dimitris Mardas told Reuters, saying the government was confident of recouping the sum in the coming months.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Stephen Grey, writing by Deepa Babington)