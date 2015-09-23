ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras named his top officials on Tuesday, reappointing most of the ministers who served under him earlier this year as he moved swiftly to reaffirm his authority following the weekend's election win.

FINANCE/BAILOUT

- Topping the list, as finance minister, is Euclid Tsakalotos, a choice offering continuity in bailout talks and likely to go down well among Greece's euro zone partners.

Under the previous Tsipras government, Tsakalotos helped steer the bailout discussions with Greece's creditors that produced its 86 billion euro ($95.7 billion) loan accord in August.

- Tsakalotos' deputy will be George Chouliarakis, also a respected member of the bailout negotiation team who served as interim finance minister during the election campaign.

MIGRANTS/REFUGEES

- Taking charge of that portfolio within the interior ministry to handle Greece's huge refugee problem as a state which is on the easternmost borders of the EU is Yiannis Mouzalas, another member of the caretaker government who was retained as migration minister.

An active member of the Doctors of the World charity, Mouzalas has taken part in relief missions to trouble spots including Kobane in Syria.

FOREIGN AFFAIRS

- Nikos Kotzias, once a member of Greece's Communist youth, was reappointed foreign minister. Like other senior Syriza officials, he has portrayed Greece as a victim of foreign interests. He published a book a year ago titled "Greece: Debt colony. European autocracy and German primacy".

ENERGY

- Panos Skourletis was named energy minister. On the eve of calling a snap election in August, he suspended the permit for a disputed Canadian-run gold mine project in northern Greece.

DEFENSE

- Independent Greeks leader Panos Kammenos, the junior party in Tsipras's coalition, was named defense minister. He founded the party in 2012 when, together with 10 others, it splintered from conservative New Democracy in protest at the second bailout.

The outspoken Kammenos has been a lawmaker since 1993 and has criticized the bailout as destroying Greece's sovereignty.

MARITIME

- Theodoris Dritsas resumes his role as maritime minister. Days after Tsipras took over in January, Dritsas said the government would halt the sale of a majority stake in the port of Piraeus, Greece's biggest. The sale is back on track.

($1 = 0.8983 euros)

