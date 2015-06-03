GM remains most valuable U.S. car company, Tesla is No. 2
Tesla Inc , whose market capitalization passed that of Ford Motor Co on Monday, still trailed General Motors Co as the most valuable U.S. auto firm in mid-day trade on Tuesday.
ATHENS A teleconference of euro zone deputy finance ministers to discuss Greece scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed to Thursday evening, the Athens News Agency reported, citing euro zone sources.
Athens and its international creditors are racing to reach an agreement on a package of reforms that will unlock further bailout aid.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will visit Brussels later on Wednesday, where he is expected to hear the terms of the plan drawn up this week at a meeting of European, ECB and IMF officials.
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris)
Tesla Inc , whose market capitalization passed that of Ford Motor Co on Monday, still trailed General Motors Co as the most valuable U.S. auto firm in mid-day trade on Tuesday.
Bakery chain Panera Bread Co is in advanced talks to sell to JAB Holdings as the owner of Caribou Coffee and Peet's Coffee & Tea builds out its coffee and breakfast empire, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple Inc's decision to stop licensing graphics chips from Imagination Technologies Group Plc is the clearest example yet of the iPhone maker's determination to take greater control of the core technologies in its products - both to guard its hefty margins and to position it for future innovations, especially in so-called augmented reality.