BEIJING China will continue to promote two-way cooperation with Greece, including in the financial sphere, and has already responded to Greek requests amid its debt crisis, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

China sees Greece as a portal into both Europe and Africa for the distribution of Chinese products. The European Union is China's largest trading partner and China is the EU's second-largest trading partner.

China has repeatedly said it wants to see a united European Union and a strong euro.

"China has used concrete actions to respond to Greece's concerns and requests about overcoming the crisis," ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a daily news briefing.

"We will continue, in our way, to unceasingly promote practical bilateral cooperation, including cooperation in the financial sphere, with Greece," she added, without elaborating.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said during a visit to Brussels this week that China did not want to see Greece leave the euro zone and it would continue to buy euro zone debt.

In February, Li urged Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to ensure protection of the rights of China's companies and backing for a port project.

China's Cosco [COSCO.UL] manages two of the Piraeus port's cargo piers. Under a privatization scheme last year, it had been shortlisted, along with four other suitors, as a potential buyer of a stake of 67 percent in the port.

