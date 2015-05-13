PARIS ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Wednesday he saw no harm in a recent rise in government bond yields, which he said showed investors in the euro zone were adapting to the existence of risk in the market.

"There is a stage when financial markets are feeling around to adjust to a new balance," Coeure told members of the French parliament in Paris.

"A correction was no harm in the sense that it disciplines investors and shows there are risks in the system and that the strategy of buying state securities is not always a sure winner," he said.

Boosted by optimism that inflation may have bottomed out in the euro region, benchmark German bond yields have surged in recent weeks after falling to a record low in mid-April following the launch of the ECB's quantitative easing program.

Coeure said the European Central Bank was closely monitoring any risk that investors put in place speculative strategies and could act if needed but that it was not worried at this stage.

"The ECB can intervene thanks to the (euro zone's) new banking rules ... if it considers that national authorities are not strict enough," he said.

The remarks address the concerns of some economists, who fear that record low borrowing costs and money printing by the ECB could fuel bubbles, for instance, in property markets.

