ATHENS Former conservative Greek Prime Minister Costas Karamanlis urged Greeks to vote in favor of a bailout offer from creditors during Sunday's referendum, in a rare public address to the nation since losing elections in 2009.

Karamanlis has stayed out of the spotlight since then but his name has reappeared in recent days in some Greek media as a potential leader of an interim government in case Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras were to resign if a "yes" vote prevailed.

"Europe is our home, Greece is an undetachable part of Europe," he said in a televised address.

