ATHENS Greece will continue to reject creditors' demands for pension cuts and a hike in the value-added-tax (VAT) on islands frequented by tourists, State Minister Nikos Pappas said on Wednesday, in a setback for hopes that a deal could be struck soon.

The comments are the latest indication that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's government is standing its ground in a battle with European Union and IMF lenders despite a deepening cash crunch that threatens to tip Athens into bankruptcy.

"The negotiations have their difficulties and the lenders have tabled requests which have not been accepted so far," Pappas told parliamentary committee.

"And they will not be accepted because they are the red lines of the government ... accepting VAT hikes on islands and pension cuts."

Measures like pension cuts would not solve the country's problems, he said.

"The government seeks ... and will achieve a solution. Not just any agreement," he said.

