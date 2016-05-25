Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives to welcome Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

BRUSSELS A deal agreed by euro zone finance ministers offers Greece some help to ease its debt payments with the prospect of longer-term restructuring of its debt mountain, stretching official loans out for decades, provided it sticks to the conditions.

At Germany's insistence, the agreement ruled out any nominal reduction in the debt (haircut) and contained no automatic commitment to debt relief from 2018 but set detailed parameters for determining whether it would be necessary.

Following are key points of the agreement, according to the statement issued by ministers of the 19-nation currency area:

- Greece's gross financing needs (GFN) should remain below 15 percent of Gross Domestic Product for the medium term after its latest bailout program expires in 2018, and below 20 percent of GDP in the long term.

- Greece is expected to achieve a primary budget surplus before debt service of 3.5 percent of GDP in 2018 and to maintain it in the medium-term.

- The purpose of "possible additional debt measures" should be to facilitate access to financial markets in order to replace over time public financed debt with privately financed debt; to smooth out Greece's repayment profile; to provide incentives for continuing economic reform after the program ends, and to accommodate uncertain GDP growth and interest rate developments.

In the short term, the euro zone's rescue fund (EFSF/ESM) will:

- Smooth the EFSF repayment profile under the current weighted average loan maturity;

- Use available funds to reduce interest rate risk without incurring any additional costs for former program countries;

- Waive a step-up interest rate margin on some EFSF loans in 2017.

In the medium term, "the Eurogroup expects to implement a possible second set of measures following the successful implementation" of the latest bailout program in 2018. These could involve:

- Abolish the step-up interest rate margin on some EFSF loans as of 2018;

- Use funds earmarked for Greece from central bank profits on its bonds to reduce future gross financing needs;

- Tap unused Greek bailout funds for early repayment of the most expensive official loans to Greece and to extend maturities;

- If necessary, extend the maturities and interest payment grace period on EFSF loans to keep grow financing needs below the agreed target, without additional cost to former program countries or the rescue fund.

In the longer term, "the Eurogroup agrees on a contingency mechanism on debt" involving longer maturity extensions and deferral of interest payments after the latest program expires "in case a more adverse scenario were to materialize".

The Eurogroup would consider activating the mechanism if additional measures are needed to meet the gross funding needs target, provided Greece complies with EU budget rules.

