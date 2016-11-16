BERLIN Granting Greece debt relief would do it a disservice, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said late on Tuesday, daily newspaper Passauer Neue Presse reported.
"Whoever says 'we will relieve your debts' is doing Greece a disservice," the Passauer Neue Presse quoted Schaeuble as saying.
Euro zone finance ministers are due to discuss wide-ranging debt relief for Greece when they meet next month. U.S. President Barack Obama also offered solidarity with Greece over its debt on Tuesday.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers)