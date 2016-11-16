German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN Granting Greece debt relief would do it a disservice, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said late on Tuesday, daily newspaper Passauer Neue Presse reported.

"Whoever says 'we will relieve your debts' is doing Greece a disservice," the Passauer Neue Presse quoted Schaeuble as saying.

Euro zone finance ministers are due to discuss wide-ranging debt relief for Greece when they meet next month. U.S. President Barack Obama also offered solidarity with Greece over its debt on Tuesday.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers)