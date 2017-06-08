Asian stocks rise as oil tries to claw up from 10-month low
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices struggled to climb off a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
PARIS Greece's European creditors "shouldn't play with fire" over the country's debt relief program, EU Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Thursday.
Athens urged its European lenders on Wednesday to offer incentives that will help break an impasse between the euro zone and the International Monetary Fund on the size of relief the country needs to make its debt sustainable.
Euro zone finance ministers will meet next Monday to consider debt relief measures but a deal is far from certain as Germany has long opposed giving Greeks more help after Athens walked back on past pledges.
"On the face of it, we're not there yet," Moscovici said, adding that it was "logical" that the International Monetary Fund remained on board.
Moscovici said debt-laden ridden country was reaching the limits of what its society could accept.
(Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Richard Lough)
SINGAPORE The dollar held steady below a one-month high against a basket of currencies on Thursday, consolidating recent gains tied to bets the U.S. central bank could increase rates once more later this year.
WASHINGTON U.S. financial regulators could ease rules that keep taxpayer-backed banks out of some risky investments, according to testimony released on Wednesday ahead of a Senate hearing.