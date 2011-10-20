BRUSSELS There is growing acceptance among key euro zone member states that further private sector involvement in reducing Greece's debt burden may have to be forced, not voluntary, EU officials said on Thursday.

Several states want to see a much more significant reduction in Greece's overall debt stock, which would require private sector Greek bond holders contributing substantially more than 50 billion euros to the next aid package for Greece, the sources said.

"Some countries are working under very aggressive scenarios," one EU official said.

"Let's be serious, everybody knows that a 50 percent haircut, as Germany is asking for, is not a voluntary move."

On July 21, private sector investors agreed to contribute 50 billion euros to reducing Greece's debt pile of around 360 billion euros via a debt buyback and swap agreement. But that is now seen as insufficient to make Athens' debts sustainable in the long-term.

"In July, we had a 50 billion contribution, with a 21 percent haircut," another source said. "The question is : what should we do now? ... Well, some countries answer this by saying we should go to much higher levels of private sector involvement, whatever the banks decide to do."

(Writing by Luke Baker; reporting by Julien Toyer and Luke Baker)