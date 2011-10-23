BRUSSELS Any solution for further reducing Greece's debt burden must be voluntary, a Greek government official said on Sunday following a meeting of EU leaders to try to find a solution to the region's debt crisis.

Private sector holders of Greek government bonds agreed in July to take a 21 percent writedown in the value of their holdings to reduce Greece's debt burden. But it is not sufficient and talks are now focused on a deeper writedown, possibly 50-60 percent, although it is unclear if that would be accepted voluntarily.

"We are moving toward a legally safe, voluntary solution," the official said, adding that the deepest writedown possible, while still retaining voluntary participation, was the overriding aim.

