BRUSSELS Euro zone countries are not discussing a hypothetical Greek exit from the euro zone and only non-euro member Britain has discussed it, the head of the Eurogroup said on Tuesday.

"You've said a number of member states did prepare (for a Greek exit)," Jeroen Dijsselbloem told a European Parliament member during a debate. "I only heard about one country where the cabinet had a meeting to talk about grexit and that was the British government."

"The Brits are as yet not a member of the Eurogroup. So no, it's not discussed, and it shows we have a very strong political commitment to keep the euro zone intact ... and to work together very strongly. I think that is key ...," he said.

