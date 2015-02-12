German prosecutors expect rulings in VW scandal this year: report
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
BRUSSELS Reaching a deal on Greece's emergency financing will be possible at the technical level, but a political agreement with the country's new leftist-led government will be "very difficult" the chairman of euro zone finance ministers said on Thursday.
"I am optimistic that we will have an outcome on the technical process because I think that is a matter of simply comparing different measures and content of the program (and Syriza's program)," Jeroen Dijsselbloem told reporters as he left an EU leaders summit.
"I am very cautious on the political side. It is going to be very difficult. It is going to take time. Don't get your hopes up yet," he said.
WASHINGTON Comcast Corp, Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc said Friday they would not sell customers’ individual internet browsing information, days after the U.S. Congress approved legislation reversing Obama administration era internet privacy rules.