Greece's Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis talks to Dutch Finance Minister and Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem (R) during an euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

AMSTERDAM The head of the council of euro zone finance ministers said on Tuesday there were signs that Athens was more motivated than before to reach an agreement with its creditors, but warned the Greek government must be "honest" with its voters.

"There are signs that Greece and (Greek Prime Minister Alexis) Tsipras are motivated to achieve a breakthrough," Jeroen Dijsselbloem said in an interview with RTL Nieuws. "We aren't far enough along and time is pressing."

Tsipras's Syriza government swept to power in January promising an end to punishing austerity designed to put Greece's finances in order, but Dijsselbloem said the government needed to level with voters about its limited room for maneuver.

"Sometimes you can win elections with too many promises and then you have to go back to your voters and say ... in these circumstances we can't deliver on them," he said. "That is the message the Greek government must give its voters honestly."

Earlier on Tuesday, Tsipras said Athens had submitted a "realistic plan" to creditors after the leaders of France, Germany, the IMF and the ECB held emergency talks on the Greek debt crisis in Berlin amid signs of concern about an impasse.

Dijsselbloem said he hoped further progress would be made in coming days, but that it was "not even theoretically possible" that emergency support to the country would resume this week.

He said details were still needed of reforms aimed at delivering a budget surplus that will affect debt, employment and growth.

"The bottom line is that we are not going to meet them halfway," he said. "The package as a whole must make sense in budgetary terms."

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch and Thomas Escritt; Editing by Catherine Evans)