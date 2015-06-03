GM remains most valuable U.S. car company, Tesla is No. 2
Tesla Inc , whose market capitalization passed that of Ford Motor Co on Monday, still trailed General Motors Co as the most valuable U.S. auto firm in mid-day trade on Tuesday.
BRUSSELS Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem will take part in talks on Wednesday in Brussels with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on what reforms Greece must implement to get more funding from its creditors, a euro zone official said.
Also taking part in the meeting will be representatives of the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund -- the institutions negotiating with Greece on behalf of the international creditors.
The meeting is to start in the evening, officials said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)
JAB Holdings, the owner of Caribou Coffee and Peet's Coffee & Tea, is in advanced talks to acquire Bakery chain Panera Bread Co as it expands its coffee and breakfast empire, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple Inc's decision to stop licensing graphics chips from Imagination Technologies Group Plc is the clearest example yet of the iPhone maker's determination to take greater control of the core technologies in its products - both to guard its hefty margins and to position it for future innovations, especially in so-called augmented reality.