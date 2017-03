LUXEMBOURG Greece and its international creditors failed to reach a cash-for-reforms deal on Thursday, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the chairman of the euro zone finance ministers, told a news conference.

"Regrettably ... too little progress has been made. No agreement is in sight," Dijsselbloem said, although he said a deal was still possible to avert a Greek default.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott, Jan Strupczewski)