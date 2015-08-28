THE HAGUE The head of the council of euro zone finance ministers said Greece's interim government should continue preparing to meet its creditors' conditions for a bail-out during the run-up to the country's election so its successor wastes no time.

"I hope they will - and they should - continue with preparations, so that a new government can implement the next steps immediately so we don't lose any time," Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who is also Dutch finance minister, told Reuters after a cabinet meeting. "That will be crucial."

The eurogroup chair said interim finance minister George Chouliarakis "knows what he's doing because he was top man in the ministry for the past year and half".

