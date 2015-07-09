BRUSSELS Proposals from Greece to explain how it will meet conditions for a new international bailout loan were received on Thursday by Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chairs the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, his spokesman said.

"New Greek proposals received by Eurogroup President Dijsselbloem," he tweeted. "Important for institutions to consider these in their assessment."

He later added that Dijsselbloem would offer no comment on the content of the proposals until an assessment of whether they formed a basis for negotiating a loan had been completed by the institutions responsible for the review.

The European Commission and European Central Bank will review the proposals. The International Monetary Fund is also involved in assessing whether Greece's debts are sustainable.

The assessment is due to be completed before the Eurogroup meets in Brussels at 3 p.m. (9.00 a.m. EDT) on Saturday to consider whether to recommend launching loan negotiations.

The ministers' conclusions will be reviewed by euro zone leaders at a summit called for Sunday afternoon.

(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Toni Reinhold)