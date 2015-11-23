Wall St down on weak auto sales, doubts about Trump agenda
Wall Street closed slightly lower on Monday as March auto sales disappointed and investors questioned whether the Trump administration would deliver on its pro-business economic stimulus.
LUXEMBOURG The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) authorized on Monday the disbursement of a further tranche of emergency loans to Greece worth 2 billion euros after Athens met all the necessary conditions.
"This decision follows the Greek government’s completion of the first set of milestones," the euro zone bailout fund said in a statement. "The disbursement approved today will primarily be used for debt service, as well as for arrears clearance and co-financing projects funded by EU structural funds."
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)
As Tesla Inc's strong quarterly vehicle deliveries sent its stock to a record high on Monday, Chief Executive Elon Musk took a swipe at traders betting the luxury electric car company is on a road to ruin.