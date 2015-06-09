BRUSSELS Agreement between Greece and its creditors on the country's debt crisis is possible in the coming days, but they must first bridge differences over a primary surplus target, European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Tuesday.

"It would be very important really in coming days, if not (the coming) day, to agree first on primary surplus targets and then also on some specific measures how to reach the primary surplus targets," Dombrovskis, who takes responsibility for the euro, told a news conference at the European Parliament.

"I would say that reaching the agreement within coming days is possible. It is possible to reach a staff-level agreement which then can be elevated (to the) Eurogroup, but this really requires political will, first and foremost on the Greek side. So less tactical maneuvering and more work on substance," he said.

(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Adrian Croft)