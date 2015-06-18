Greece has not managed to reach a deal with its creditors at the latest Eurogroup meeting in Luxembourg, the European Commission's Valdes Dombrovskis said in a tweet on Thursday.

"No deal at #eurogroup. Strong signal for #Greece to engage seriously in negotiations," he said, adding that the group "stands ready to reconvene at any moment."

Valdis Dombrovskis is EU Commissioner for the Euro and Social Dialogue.

Euro zone finance ministers were meeting in Luxembourg for a session that had been billed as the final chance to reach a cash-for-reform deal.

Greece owes the International Monetary Fund 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) by the end of June. It has not been able to reach a deal for austerity measures and pension reform that would satisfy creditors.

Earlier in the day, German newspaper Die Zeit reported on possible concessions made to Greece by international creditors, but EU diplomats told Reuters that the story has "nothing to do with reality."

(Reporting By David Gaffen)