VALLETTA Greece and its international lenders have made good progress in talks on reforms necessary to unlock more cheap loans and a deal is possible within a few weeks, the European Commission's Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday.

"Progress is being made, so, hopefully, we will be able to conclude the second review within the next few weeks," Dombrovskis told reporters on entering talks of euro zone finance ministers in Valletta.

Greece is on its third bailout from euro zone governments but to get money it has to pass regular reviews of reforms it agreed to in return for the financing.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)