BERLIN European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis told German newspaper Die Welt that the question Greeks are due to vote on in a referendum planned for Sunday was neither factually nor legally correct.

"The suggestions of the European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund which are to be voted on refer to a credit program that has expired in the meantime," he said in an interview published on Friday.

"The Eurogroup has neither accepted nor rejected them. They also don't correspond with the current status of negotiations. When (Greek Prime Minister Alexis) Tsipras announced the referendum, we were still in the middle of talks."

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by John Stonestreet)