BRUSSELS Euro zone finance ministers are ready to hold further talks with Greece if and when it is willing to request an extension to its bailout package, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said after an inconclusive meeting on Monday.

Leaving the Eurogroup talks, he stressed to reporters that it was now up to Athens to request an extension - something the new Greek government repeated that it was not prepared to do.

Asked when the Eurogroup would next meet, Dombrovskis, who oversees the euro for the Commission, said: "It depends on the decision of the Greek authorities. It was clearly decided that if and once this request for an extension of the bailout is there, if there are certain commitments from the Greek authorities to stick to the programme, then the chairman of the Eurogroup will announce the next Eurogroup.

"We are ready to continue the talks so basically it's now up to the Greek authorities to decide whether they want to request an extension of the programme."

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)