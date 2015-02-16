BRUSSELS Greek officials said they rejected a draft proposal from euro zone finance ministers on Monday that called for Athens to "successfully conclude" its current bailout program and accept a six-month "technical extension" of the package.

A copy of the draft seen by Reuters, whose accuracy other euro zone officials did not confirm, contained the following wording: "The Greek authorities have indicated that they intend to successfully conclude the program, taking into account the new government's plans. In this context, we intend to make the best use of the existing built-in flexibility in the current program."

The first of those sentences was scored out in the document. The new Greek government insisted again on Monday that it could not accept any continuation of the existing bailout, whose terms it was elected last month to abandon.

The draft text also contained the phrase: "The Greek authorities expressed their intention to request a six months technical extension of the current program as an intermediate step ... The Eurogroup is favorably disposed to such a request by the Greek authorities."

