FRANKFURT Greek authorities need to stick to the terms of the country's rescue program, including further structural and product market reforms and privatizations, to pass a bailout review, ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Monday.

"To bring the program to a successful conclusion and to restore market access for the sovereign on a lasting basis, it is above all essential that the Greek authorities continue to show a serious commitment to the goals and measures taken under the program," he said at an event in Athens.

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Catherine Evans)