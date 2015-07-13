GM rebuffs two-class share plan from Einhorn's Greenlight Capital
General Motors Co on Tuesday rejected a proposal by billionaire investor David Einhorn to split its common stock into two classes to help boost its share price.
ATHENS The European Central Bank kept the cap for emergency funds for Greek banks unchanged on Monday, a banking source with direct knowledge of the decision said.
Greek banks, which have been shut for two weeks, depend on central bank funds to remain afloat after heavy deposit withdrawals. A finance ministry official said earlier on Monday that the banks would stay shut for now.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp's board has approved a Chapter 11 filing for its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday - a move that would limit losses that have plunged the Japanese group into crisis.