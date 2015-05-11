VIENNA Any solution to Greece's financial woes is more of a political than an economic question, European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Monday, as euro zone finance ministers meet to continue Greek debt talks.

Top officials have voiced little optimism about a breakthrough at the meeting. Nowotny declined to suggest a way out of the impasse, reiterating that the ECB's role was to ensure price and financial stability.

He cited Monday's talks by euro zone finance minister, adding: "It would be premature to give any details," he told a panel discussion on Spain and Austria.

(Reporting By Michael Shields, Editing by Shadia Nasralla)