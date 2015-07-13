GM rebuffs two-class share plan from Einhorn's Greenlight Capital
General Motors Co on Tuesday rejected a proposal by billionaire investor David Einhorn to split its common stock into two classes to help boost its share price.
NEW YORK Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz SE, said Monday that investors should brace for a "messy" implementation of Greece's debt deal.
"We should welcome and be relieved in relative terms, but markets should be prepared for...an uncertain and messy implementation process," El-Erian told cable television network CNBC.
Euro zone leaders made Greece surrender much of its sovereignty to outside supervision on Monday in return for agreeing to talks on an 86 billion euros bailout to keep the near-bankrupt country in the single currency.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione)
TOKYO Toshiba Corp's board has approved a Chapter 11 filing for its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday - a move that would limit losses that have plunged the Japanese group into crisis.