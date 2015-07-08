GM rebuffs two-class share plan from Einhorn's Greenlight Capital
General Motors Co on Tuesday rejected a proposal by billionaire investor David Einhorn to split its common stock into two classes to help boost its share price.
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank's Governing Council of policy setters will talk on Wednesday about the provision of further Emergency Liquidity Assistance to Greek banks, a person familiar with the matter said.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp's troubled U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse intends to file for Chapter 11 protection from creditors, Japan's government said on Wednesday, as the conglomerate seeks to limit losses that have plunged it into crisis.