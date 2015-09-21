ATHENS European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Monday called on Greece to work for stability and to stick to its reform agreements following the re-election of Alexis Tsipras as prime minister.

"Greece now needs wide support by all parties, institutional stability and a timely implementation of reforms so that trust returns," Juncker wrote in a congratulatory letter to Tsipras.

"There is also an urgent need to render the management of the migrant crisis, which will be the topic of the EU Council summit, operational."

"We have much work ahead and no time to lose, ... we will support the new government in its efforts," Juncker wrote.

(Reporting by Jeremy Gaunt Editing by John Stonestreet)