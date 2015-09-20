Former Greek prime minister and leader of leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras addresses supporters after winning the general election in Athens, Greece, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS Greek Prime Minister-elect Alexis Tspiras claimed a solid victory in national elections on Sunday, saying the result gave his Syriza party a new and clear four-year mandate.

Speaking to cheering crowds in a central Athens square, a beaming Tspiras said he "felt vindicated" after quitting in August to start on a clean slate with voters after a revolt in his party against a multi-billion-euro bailout with international lenders.

"In Europe today, Greece and the Greek people are synonymous with resistance and dignity, and this struggle will be continued together for another four years," Tspiras said.

"We have difficulties ahead, but we are also on firm ground," he added. "We wont recover from the struggle by magic, but it can happen with hard work."

(Reporting By Karolina Tagaris and Angeliki Koutantou; editing by John Stonestreet)