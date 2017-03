A newspaper with a sketch of leftist Syriza party leader and winner of the Greek general elections Alexis Tsipras is displayed at a kiosk in Athens, Greece, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

ATHENS Greek leftist leader Alexis Tsipras will be sworn is as the country's prime minister at 1700 GMT (1:00 p.m. EDT) on Monday, President Prokopis Pavlopoulos said.

Tsipras won Sunday's election with about 35 percent of the vote and is expected to ally with the right-wing Independent Greeks, his coalition partner in the previous government.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris)