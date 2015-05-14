German prosecutors expect rulings in VW scandal this year: report
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
ATHENS Greece's government could ask for an emergency meeting of euro zone finance ministers at the end of the month, the government spokesman said on Thursday, referring to the end-May date by which it hopes to have a deal with its lenders on reforms.
Greece will make sure it pays upcoming debt obligations but a deal to address its liquidity needs must be struck soon, Gabriel Sakellaridis told a news conference.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
WASHINGTON Comcast Corp, Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc said Friday they would not sell customers’ individual internet browsing information, days after the U.S. Congress approved legislation reversing Obama administration era internet privacy rules.