BRUSSELS Euro zone finance ministers will meet on Tuesday to prepare an emergency euro zone summit on Greece later in the day, a spokesman for Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Sunday.

"Additional Eurogroup on Tuesday July 7 to prepare euro summit on Greece, starting time to be confirmed," Michel Reijns said on Twitter.

European Council President Donald Tusk earlier called a euro zone summit for 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) on Tuesday after Greeks voted overwhelmingly to reject the terms of a bailout.

(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)