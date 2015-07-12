BRUSSELS The Eurogroup of finance ministers offered their leaders a choice of wording on Sunday if a deal cannot be struck on a bailout for Greece - giving Athens a "time-out" from the euro zone and possible debt writeoffs.

A four-page document from the ministers, being reviewed at a summit of euro zone leaders and seen by Reuters, concludes a long list of conditions for Greece to get a program -- most of them apparently agreed to by Athens -- by offering two possible conclusions, both contained within drafters' square brackets.

The first is that a bailout from the euro zone is approved. The second reads: "In case an agreement could not be reached, Greece should be offered swift negotiations on a time-out from the euro area, with possible debt restructuring."

That wording closely echoes a position paper presented to the Eurogroup on Saturday by German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble.

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Writing by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Louise Ireland)