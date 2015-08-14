BRUSSELS French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said trust had returned among euro zone finance ministers after they gave their blessing to lending Greece up to 86 billion euros (61 billion pounds) on Friday.

"Trust has returned between finance ministers and the Greek government and this trust was indispensable," Sapin told reporters at a press conference after the meeting in Brussels ended.

"There is an absolute convergence of views between the International Monetary Fund and the European authorities, namely the European Commission, the European Central Bank, the European Stability Mechanism and the finance ministers of the Eurogroup. Yes Greece's debt will have to be readjusted so that it can be sustainable," Sapin added.

(Reporting by Julia Fioretti)