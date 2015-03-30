BRUSSELS Euro zone deputy finance ministers may hold talks this week to discuss if a Greek reform plan now under discussion between Brussels and Athens meets the criteria needed to unlock new lending to the country, the European Commission said on Monday.

The deputy finance ministers form the Euro Working Group which prepares meetings and decisions of euro zone finance ministers -- the Eurogroup -- who are also the biggest creditors of debt-ridden Greece.

"The Euro Working Group will discuss the matter at its next meeting, which will allow it to take stock and proceed in the best way possible," Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a regular news briefing.

"There may be a conference call before Easter," he said.

