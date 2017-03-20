BRUSSELS Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said on Monday he planned to stay in Brussels for further consultations with the country's creditors towards finalizing a bailout review.

Greece and its international lenders are still at odds over pension, labor and energy market reforms, necessary before new loans can be disbursed to Athens.

Tsakalotos said 'most issues' had been resolved, and that he hoped for a preliminary deal by April 7, when euro zone finance ministers are scheduled to meet in Malta.

"Our intention is to stay here, to achieve significant progress and leave very few issues (unresolved) ...so if the institutions return to Athens, to have an agreement on a package of measures," Tsakalotos told journalists.

The final details, he said, could be penciled in during the Spring meeting of the International Monetary Fund later in April. The Washington-based fund has yet to decide whether to participate in Greece's 86 billion euro bailout, expressing deep concerns over debt sustainability in the crisis-hit nation.

(Reporting By Michele Kambas and Renee Maltezou)