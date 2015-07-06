PARIS French President Francois Hollande's office denied that he had held a further telephone conversation with Greek leader Alexis Tsipras, countering remarks by a Greek source that such a discussion had taken place.

Hollande and Tsipras spoke by phone on Sunday night and Hollande is due to meet German leader Angela Merkel in Paris on Monday evening following the Greek people's resounding 'No' to a European cash-for-reform deal in a referendum.

Asked about the remarks from an unidentified Greek source about further phone contact, a French official at Hollande's office said: "There was no phone contact with Tsipras today."

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus: writing by Brian Love, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)