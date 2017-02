PARIS Euro zone governments held "intense" discussions on the situation in Greece as voters there went to the polls on Sunday and are set to issue a statement, French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said.

"There were intense consultations this afternoon and there will very rapidly be a statement, which is prepared and will say how we want to broach the situation in Greece," Moscovici told France 2 television.

