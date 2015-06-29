ATHENS French President Francois Hollande made a last-ditch appeal on Monday to Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to return to the negotiating table with creditors, saying only a few hours remained for a deal.

Athens shocked creditors by announcing on Saturday a July 5 referendum on the latest cash-for-reform proposal. It now has less than 48 hours to pay back 1.6 billion euros of IMF loans.

Ministers from Hollande's Socialist government were early backers of Tsipras' leftist administration after it won January elections. Paris has long sought a compromise but Hollande's comments made clear the ball was now in Athens' court.

"There are a few hours before the negotiation is closed for good, notably for the extension of the Greek aid program," he said after a hastily-arranged cabinet meeting on Greece.

"If the Greeks, if their government, so decide it, I would be favorable to talks resuming," a somber-looking Hollande said on the steps of the presidential Elysee palace.

Hollande, like his finance minister Michel Sapin earlier in the morning, said France remained ready to help but that it was now up to the Greeks to decide if they wanted to stay in the euro or not.

Tsipras' government saw its early hopes of building an anti-austerity alliance with France dashed when Paris insisted shortly after it came to power that France and Germany would act jointly over Greece's debt crisis.

But, as a Socialist head of state in a country with strong sympathies for the austerity-hit Greek people, Hollande can ill afford to seem to be the one cutting off ties with Athens and pushing it closer to an exit of the euro zone.

"France is available, is always available for the dialogue to resume today or tomorrow. Today a deal is still possible, tomorrow that will depend on the Greeks' response to the referendum," he said.

"HURT"

Euro zone officials said France alone agreed to Greece's request to discuss an extension of the bailout at Saturday's meeting of Eurogroup countries before being slapped down.

Departing from Germany's more hawkish line in recent weeks, France has repeatedly said no one can afford failure - not only Greece, but also the rest of the euro zone.

Hollande did not, however, announce any specific French initiative for the talks and neither he nor Sapin went beyond saying they hope Greece will come back to the negotiating table.

Just before heading to the emergency government cabinet, Sapin said that as an early backer of the Greek government he took badly its decision to interrupt talks with a referendum.

"I was personally hurt by the fact that Greek government interrupted the talks when, thanks to France in particular, the issue of the debt was to be discussed," he told France Inter radio.

Both Hollande and Sapin insisted that France and the euro zone as a whole were well prepared to face any fallout from the Greek crisis. "France has nothing to fear at all, now, from these difficulties," Sapin said.

French banks have sharply reduced their exposure to Greece to zero or near zero levels.

Societe Generale had no exposure on either the banking and trading books at the end of the first quarter. BNP Paribas had no sovereign exposure and 700 million corporate exposure at the end of 2014. Credit Agricole has zero exposure on both banking and trading books as of the end of Q1. Natixis had sovereign exposure of 8 million euros at the end of 2014.

The banks were nevertheless trading lower on Monday morning, with BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) falling by 5.0 percent at 1004 GMT, Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) shedding 4.6 percent and Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) down 5.2 percent.

(Additional reporting by Michel Rose and Leigh Thomas; Editing by Mark John)