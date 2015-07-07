PARIS A deal on Greek debt is vital for Greece and for the coherence of the euro zone, French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Tuesday, two days after Greeks voted to reject a proposal that would have meant more austerity.

"Everyone must understand that we are at a crucial moment for the European Union," Valls said on RTL Radio after the vote, which raises the prospect that Greece could drop out of the euro currency zone.

"France is doing everything, and will do everything, for Greece to stay in the euro zone, because its place is in the euro zone," he added.

"The basics of an agreement, I am convinced, exist, and this agreement is necessary for Greece, because an exit from the euro zone would plunge its people into an intolerable situation, and it is necessary for the coherence of the euro zone, and so for Europe."

