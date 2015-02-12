German prosecutors expect rulings in VW scandal this year: report
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
ATHENS The European Central Bank has further raised the cap on emergency funding for Greek banks by about 5 billion euros to 65 billion euros, Greek central bank and government officials told Reuters on Thursday.
The emergency liquidity assistance facility - on which Greek banks rely for funding after direct access to ECB funding was cut off - was extended for a week until next Wednesday, Feb. 18, the central bank official said.
"We got the amount we requested," that official said.
Euro zone finance ministers reconvene for a crunch meeting on Monday to discuss hammering out a deal with Athens to avert a major financial crisis.
Earlier on Thursday, ECB policymakers held a telephone conference on providing finance to Greek banks, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
WASHINGTON Comcast Corp, Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc said Friday they would not sell customers’ individual internet browsing information, days after the U.S. Congress approved legislation reversing Obama administration era internet privacy rules.