BERLIN Germany's Finance Ministry said on Wednesday it had raised questions about a memorandum of understanding (MOU) agreed between Greece and its international lenders but that Berlin was not rejecting the bailout plan for Athens.

"We have formulated questions. These are part of the examination process, which is not yet finished," a ministry spokesman said, adding that the questions were for discussion in the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, which is expected to meet on Friday.

The spokesman described as "wrong" reports that the German government rejected the Greek rescue program.

