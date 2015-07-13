GM rebuffs two-class share plan from Einhorn's Greenlight Capital
General Motors Co on Tuesday rejected a proposal by billionaire investor David Einhorn to split its common stock into two classes to help boost its share price.
BERLIN German Economy Minister and Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said on Monday the agreement between Greece and its euro zone partners was a "good result" and that the conditions attached to it were needed.
"It would not work without these strict conditions," said Gabriel, who is also leader of Germany's Social Democrats (SPD).
Gabriel said he expected that the Greek government and those parliaments in euro zone countries that need to vote on the agreement would back the latest Greek deal.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp's board has approved a Chapter 11 filing for its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday - a move that would limit losses that have plunged the Japanese group into crisis.