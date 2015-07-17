Lyft valued at $7.5 billion in new funding round: source
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Lyft Inc has nearly completed a funding round of at least $500 million, valuing the company at $7.5 billion, according to a source close to the company.
BERLIN Any debate about Greece leaving the euro zone should "belong to the past", German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said, adding that his Social Democrats would vote on Friday in favor of opening talks on a third bailout plan for Athens.
"We are partners in implementing the results of the negotiations and not opponents. For us in Germany this means, that every debate about a Grexit must now belong to the past," said Gabriel, leader of the Social Democrats, junior partner in the ruling coalition.
"For the Social Democrat party, I can say we'll vote 'yes' to starting negotiations on this third aid," he said. "(Greece) is not only in a deep crisis, but needs to dramatically change in order to only just get out of this crisis."
(Reporting by Caroline Copley and Michelle Martin; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
WASHINGTON The Trump administration and the Japanese government are in discussions to ensure that the bankruptcy of Toshiba Corp's U.S. unit Westinghouse Electric Co does not lead to U.S. technology secrets and infrastructure falling into Chinese hands, a U.S. official said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON New applications for U.S. unemployment benefits recorded their biggest drop in nearly two years last week, pointing to a further tightening in the labor market.