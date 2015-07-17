BERLIN Any debate about Greece leaving the euro zone should "belong to the past", German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said, adding that his Social Democrats would vote on Friday in favor of opening talks on a third bailout plan for Athens.

"We are partners in implementing the results of the negotiations and not opponents. For us in Germany this means, that every debate about a Grexit must now belong to the past," said Gabriel, leader of the Social Democrats, junior partner in the ruling coalition.

"For the Social Democrat party, I can say we'll vote 'yes' to starting negotiations on this third aid," he said. "(Greece) is not only in a deep crisis, but needs to dramatically change in order to only just get out of this crisis."

