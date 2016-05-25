German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel arrives for a cabinet meeting at the German government guesthouse Meseberg Palace, in Meseberg, Germany May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel on Wednesday welcomed an overnight euro zone deal with Greece that offers Athens its firmest offer yet of debt relief.

"We welcome in particular the Eurogroup (of euro zone finance ministers) fundamentally agreeing on a package of debt relief for Greece," Gabriel, leader of Germany's centre-left Social Democrats, said in a written statement sent to Reuters.

"With this, the Eurogroup is sending an important and irreversible political signal that the required debt relief will actually take place from 2018," added Gabriel, who is also Germany's economy minister.

