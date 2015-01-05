A Greek flug flutters at the top of the Acroplis hill in Athens July 2, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said on Monday that her government had not changed its position on the desirability of a Greek exit from the euro zone, saying the policy had always been to stabilize the bloc without losing any of its members.

"The aim has been to stabilize the euro zone with all its members, including Greece," the spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference, following a weekend magazine report that quoted German sources as saying the currency bloc could weather a so-called "Grexit".

"There is no change in our stance. Hopefully I've made that clear," Seibert added.

